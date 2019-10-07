Dog found alive under debris a month after Hurricane Dorian hit Bahamas

A pup now dubbed “Miracle” is recovering in South Florida after a rescue group discovered him buried alive under a pile of debris in the Bahamas.

The trapped pup was found a month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the region. (Source: WPTV, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, CNN)

He was found a month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the region.

A drone with infrared heat-seeking technology operated by Big Dog Ranch's search and rescue team found Miracle under an air conditioning unit in Marsh Harbour.

"He was trapped since the storm,” said Lauree Simmons, the president and founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. “Nothing but a bag of bones and still wagging his tail.”

The group said it’s evacuated more than 130 dogs from the Bahamas since Dorian hit and has also provided 1,200 pounds of food for people and animals.

Miracle isn’t able to walk on his own yet.

He will need to gain his strength and undergo physical therapy so he can get back on all four feet again, according to the rescue group.

Copyright 2019 WPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.