Dog found swimming 135 miles offshore in the Gulf of Thailand

It's an incredible story of survival that unfolded in the Gulf of Thailand.

A dog is "in good spirits" after surviving being stranded 135 miles out to sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Oil rig workers discovered a dog swimming alone 135 miles out to sea.

After spotting the exhausted animal, they used a rope to life it to safety.

The workers nicknamed the dog "Boonrod;" which loosely translates to "Survivor."

They brought Boonrod back to land on a nearby oil tanker.

He's now in the care of vets in Thailand, who say the dog is "in good spirits."

It's not quite clear how Boonrod became stranded so far out to sea.

