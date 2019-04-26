Dog found tied to phone pole in Iowa; gives birth to 9 puppies shortly after

Nine puppies have been brought into the world after their mom, Carmen, was found tied to a telephone pole on April 6.

Officials with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport posted photos on Facebook saying that someone found Carmen and they took her home for the night until a local shelter opened the following morning. During that time, Carmen gave birth to nine puppies.

AHeinz 57 officials say the family was transferred to their shelter on Thursday.

Officials say Carmen is "very sweet and incredibly soft," and that the puppies will be up for adoption soon. They will be accepting adoption applications for the puppies on May 12. You can find the application for adoption at this link.