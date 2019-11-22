Dog gets stuck in reverse in Florida after owner leaves car running

Dogs usually love a car ride but one Florida pooch took it to another level.

Max, a black lab, was captured behind the wheel of a car spinning out of control.

Police say the owner just stepped out of the car and the dog somehow knocked the car into reverse.

The owner provided police with an extra car key fob but the battery was dead.

Officers then approached the car on the driver's side and entered the access code on the keypad.

But not before the car circled the cul-de-sac for about an hour with Max behind the wheel.

No one and no dog were injured, however, the car sustained minor damage after it hit a mailbox.