Dog rescued from Knox County home explosion passes away

A sad update to a story TV6 has been following, the dog that was rescued from a home explosion in Knox County on Sunday has died.

Officials with the Knoxville Veterinary Service posted the sad update to Facebook on Tuesday.

"She had touched so many lives the past few days and our hearts continue to go out to the family," the post reads. "Many people have donated financially towards the medical care of Maggie; any funds collected in excess will be forwarded on to the family to be used at their discretion."

Maggie was found after crews found her unresponsive following the explosion. Officials with the veterinary service say she was in shock and covered in debris.

"She spent a lot of time on oxygen yesterday while having IV fluids and pain medication initiated," the post read on Monday, June 10. "It wasn't until this morning that she became responsive and more interactive. She isn't able to move any part of her body yet, which is our biggest concern. A neck injury and 4 broken ribs are evident on the x-rays that have been taken, so we will continue to monitor and evaluate her."

The Knoxville Veterinary Service thanks everyone for the concerns and "willingness to reach out to help".