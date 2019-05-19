Dog shot multiple times taken in by LeClaire couple

A second chance at life, an Alabama dog is now recovering at a LeClaire couple's home after being shot multiple times, bitten, and being on the verge of euthanasia.

The bond between Sue Phares and 10-month old Xena is undeniable. From the look of Xena's eyes, you can see she's been through a lot.

“She's recuperating from being shot with pellets. She was used as target practice is what they are assuming,” said Sue Phares, Xena’s foster parent.

Just last week, Xena was scheduled for euthanasia in Alabama, but Quad Cities foster based rescue “To the Moon and Back Animal Rescue” came to her rescue and brought her to Iowa.

“To the Moon and Back is not a brick and mortar organization. So what they do is rely on people like us who are agreeable to fostering animals,” said Phares.

Sue and her husband have fostered eight pets from To the Moon and Back. Although each of them has different stories, the couple is always determined to help.

“Even in the short amount of time, you have them. You become very attached to them,” said Phares.

Even in the darkest of times, Sue says there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“If you see the look in her eyes, she's just so sad, but she's happy that we have found her and that To the Moon and Back has had the loving hearts and willingness to rescue her,” said Phares.

Being a foster parent might not be easy, but it's the strength of these pets that keeps Sue going.

“Really didn't imagine being this fulfilling and making me so happy,” said Phares.

Just like Xena the warrior princess, this little girl is determined to keep fighting.

“For her to be able to be so sweet and such a fighter. Having been through everything she's been through is just beyond imaginable,” said Phares.

Three pellets remain inside of Xena and a surgery date has not been set. She will be in need of a family once she recovers. You can help with Xena’s current and future medical bills, apply to become a foster parent, or adopt a pet. Visit, To the Moon and Back Animal Rescue Facebook page.