Dog shown being abused in social media video found dead, sheriff says

Authorities in Laurel County, Ky., announced two people were detained after a widely-circulated social media video shows a dog being punched in the face.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the dog in the video was found dead. Deputies have recovered the dog's remains after someone found its body on a county road near East Bernstadt.

The Snapchat video shows a person lining up the punch before moving his fist back and hitting the dog. The dog could be heard whimpering at the end of the video.

One adult and one juvenile are detained in connection to the case.

Sheriff John Root told the public he appreciated the reports, as it helped with the investigation.

The dog's remains are being taken to Lexington, Ky., where an autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2019 WKYT via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.