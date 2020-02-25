Dog stuck in cave rescued in southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Cave rescuers banded together to get a dog lost in a cave back to safety early Sunday morning in Salem, Indiana.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, cave rescuers with the Indiana Conservation Office responded after BuzzMan, a champion coon hound, went missing during a sanctioned hunt, according to a Facebook post by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

BuzzMan was wearing a GPS collar, but it stopped tracking at the entrance of a cave.

With the assistance of multiple cave rescuers with the National Cave Rescue Commission, they dug through a tight steam crawl and found evidence of a dog being in the cave, but could go no further.

Later on Sunday afternoon, the search continued. The cave rescuers found the dog on a 15-foot-high ledge about 600 feet beyond the crawl. They assisted the dog through the stream passage and out of the cave.

BuzzMan was not hurt and was returned to his owners safely.

