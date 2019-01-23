Dogs chained to porch railing in South Carolina in below freezing temperatures

Five dogs were left chained to a post at the Greenville Humane Society in below freezing temperatures Sunday night.

Sunday night a dog, Ruby, and four other dogs were left in a bad situation.

The dogs were chained to a porch railing in front of the Humane Society and had tried to break free.

The facility was closed for the night. Two staff members arrived at the adoption center when they were confronted with three police cars, a good Samaritan and the chained up dogs.

"You could have made an appointment you could have seen us," Kim Pitman, with the Greenville Humane Society, said. "We could have taken in an animal and not ever had had them spend hours out in 20 degree weather, that's tough for us to see."

The dogs were all freed and taken into the Humane Society.

Staff examined the two pregnant dogs and three puppies, renamed Larry, Curly and Moe.

The dogs have heartworms and ringworm, which should cost about $4,000 to treat and the society is accepting donations.