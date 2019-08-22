Dogs fall sick after visiting Illinois park; pet parents on high alert

Pet parents are on alert in Chicago after several animals become violently ill after a walk in the park. One dog collapsed and had to be rushed to an animal hospital.

"I panicked. I was bawling... I thought my dog was dying," Meisha Gordon said.

Gordon takes her one and a half year-old dog, Zuri, to Milton Lee Olive Park in Streeterville often.

"We went out for her normal walk and she got really tired really quickly," Gordon said.

She said things went awry Monday, when Zuri suddenly became lethargic, and eventually very ill, seemingly out of nowhere.

"She got up and was throwing up heavily and grossly," Gordon said.

A vet at an emergency clinic, Companion Animal Hospital River North, told Meisha that Zuri had an allergic reaction, and it's not the only case recently.

Dr. Amanda Schnitker says she's heard of at least five similar cases. She hasn't treated any of the patients specifically, but she is aware of the symptoms and wants all dog owners to be aware.

"The dog will have an acute collapse. They may even completely fall over, suddenly lay down, flop over and be very limp. Then when the owner goes over and looks at them, their gums are white and they're very still," Dr. Schnitker said.

She added that those symptoms are often a result of anaphylactic shock and can be caused by spider bites, bee stings or certain plants.

"This cascade of symptoms can happen anywhere at any time, unfortunately," she said.

Chicago's Animal Care and Control says they are aware of the reports and says several city departments are "investigating", but pet parents are on high alert..

"They're my babies, so anything makes me a little bit nervous, so definitely will keep that in mind when we come back," Rachel Collins said.

As for Gordon, she says she and Zuri will spend time at another dog park instead.

"Until they find out what it is or what's causing it or go in there and clear it out, it doesn't make sense to risk it again," she said.

Pet owners who noticed those symptoms in their animal after going to the park in question were asked to notify the city of Chicago.