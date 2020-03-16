Dollar General announces plans to dedicate first hour of shopping day to senior shoppers

Dollar General announced plans on Monday to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers starting Tuesday.

Dollar General officials say the company is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

"In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," officials stated.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow seniors to shop during that first hour that stores are open.

Additionally, all Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves, as well as for their health and well-being.

Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours. Normal operating hours by individual store locations can be found here.

"We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”