Donahue fire truck involved in crash Sunday morning

An investigation is underway after an accident involving a Donahue fire truck Sunday morning.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, a fire truck was involved in an accident with another vehicle at 278th Street and 210th Avenue around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office says the truck was not on a call and being driven for maintenance.

There are reports of injuries to the passengers in the vehicle, but the extent of those are unknown.

It is unclear if any charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it is available.