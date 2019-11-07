Donated holiday trees headed to Quad City children and families

A Quad City golf club is organizing a project so that kids and families in need can enjoy a Christmas that is bright.

Members of Oakwood Country Club are donating 10, pre-lit trees that will be decorated by members and their families during a decorating party on Dec. 5, 2019.

Then, the decorated trees will be donated to Bethany for Children and Families in Moline. The organization assists families and provides foster care for children.

Oakwood Country Club says "The Giving Tree" is the first of what is hoped to be more events to aid local communities.

