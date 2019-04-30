Donations for flood evacuees in Davenport

The City of Davenport is working with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to assist residents affected by flooding following a breach in temporary flood protection on River Drive.

The HESCO barrier that extends on River Drive from Bechtel to Perry Street breached at about 3:30 p.m. at Pershing. Water immediately filled the area up to Third Street and affected buildings from River Drive to Second Street.

The city says about 25 people were evacuated from the area of 2nd Street west of Brown Street. A shelter has opened in the former Lincoln school.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations of bottled water, non-perishable food and snacks, new pillows and bed sheets, towels and and toiletries. Donations can be dropped off at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Downtown residents and workers can park for free in the Harrison Street ramp because the Redstone ramp is affected by flood water.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid areas closed for emergency operations. The breach has also made Government Bridge inaccessible from East 2nd Street.