Donations needed ahead of Mr. Thanksgiving's annual Thanksgiving meal

Now is the time to start thinking about holiday traditions in the Quad Cities including the annual free community Thanksgiving meal.

The man known as "Mr. Thanksgiving", announced Thursday what the needs are to get the meal on the table this year and the rewards that come with it.

For more than 40 years, Mr. Thanksgiving has organized a Thanksgiving day meal held at SouthPark Mall in Moline and thousands have turned out to participate.

He says it costs about $20,000 and so far he has raised $2,000.

Donations may be can be sent to Mr. Thanksgiving at 3704 - 26th Street in Moline, Illinois 61265.

Transportation is free and those wishing to make reservations can do so for pickup by calling MetroLink at 788-3360 by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Those wishing to volunteer can show up any time after 3 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4 - 6 p.m. on November 28.

Donations of pies can be dropped off at the mall office on Wednesday, Nov. 27 or Thursday, Nov. 28 in Von Maur Court.

They're asking for no refrigerated pies.