"Don't act in haste": Experts discuss how to handle bullying in TV6 roundtable

Tackling bullying is harder than you think and the experts say while we can never stop it, we can address it.

“It starts at home,” said Doug Williams, with the Rock Island Police Department during a TV6 roundtable discussion.

The experts, including Williams, said knowing what your child is doing is the first step to address bullying. But with apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Kik, that can be difficult.

"Parents are very concerned about what is on their kid's phone but they don’t feel educated on how to control the content their children are viewing,” said Jenn Cobb, the School-Based Therapy Director for Vera French.

Nationwide, 28-percent of students in sixth to 12th grade have been victims of bullying and the National Crime Prevention Council found nearly 43-percent of kids have been bullied online.

"These kids don't get a break anymore, they don't get to walk away, go home to a safe place and take a breath and be relieved of the pressures that come with school,” Aaron Blume, a middle school counselor in Moline said.

The adults who gathered for the TV6 roundtable to discuss bullying all agreed on one thing and that is parental communication is key to success.

"These kids will pick up what mom and dad are doing so I think communication is the utmost importance with families,” said Hank Jacobsen with the Davenport Police Department.

"Be involved in your child's life,” Jamey Fah, with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, said, echoing Jacobsen. “Not in a way that is you like all their Instagram posts and you're their best friend, but in a way that I'm connecting with them and you are asking them what is going on."

If your child does come to you and expresses that he or she is being bullied online or through text messages, those who attended the TV6 roundtable remind you to not act in haste; taking your child’s phone away is not the answer. Instead, Cobb suggests having a conversation.

"Get real with their kids,” she said. “Be like 'I’m concerned about this’ and you might have really good dialogue."

Cobb and the other adults also suggested parents keep their child’s phone out of the bedroom at night. They also don’t recommend bringing a bully and victim together.

“You don't want to bring those two people together,” Ellen Rielly, a bullying prevention specialist with Davenport Community Schools said. “That just re-victimizes the person who is being bullied."

It is also important to talk to your child about how to respond if the bullying continues. It is important to communicate that standing up for yourself is okay.

"They don't have to stop the bullying, but stepping up and saying something can help,” Reilly said.

The students who took part in the TV6 roundtable all agreed, saying that sometimes, having a friend step up can end it all.

"Students who witness bullying and students who are bullied, just encourage them to stand up and say something,” Susan Anil, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School said. “We have the phrase, see something, say something."

"If they know that there are people out there that care, they are going to feel more comfortable opening up and telling people about it,” Aiden Olson, from the Moline School District, said."

A high number of bullying incidents go unreported. Those that do get reported typically result in some sort of disciplinary action. Of the school districts that responded to our public records request on bullying, TV6 found a total of 378 documented incidents of bullying during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Of those, 337 resulted in discipline ranging from a warning to out-of-school suspension and in some cases community service.

