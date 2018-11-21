Don’t be a ‘Blackout Wednesday’ casualty, how to order rides to get home safely

Some of the terms used to describe the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving are “Blackout Wednesday’’ and “Drunksgiving.’’

We view it as an alarming tradition that people need to seriously consider altering.

Perhaps even more than New Year’s Eve, the night before Thanksgiving has become the most alcohol-fueled night on the calendar.

Scores of people will spend the evening out celebrating with friends before they gather for the next day’s family dinner.

What’s wrong with celebrating, you might ask? Well, nothing, unless it leads to unwanted and even tragic circumstances, and that’s what Blackout Wednesday tempts.

MADD (Mother Against Drunk Driving) reported in 2012 that there are more fatal DUI crashes at this time of year than during the Christmas holiday.

That’s why we applaud a new program being introduced by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and local law enforcement set to debut this Wednesday.

It’s called the “No Refusal’’ program and will bring a felony charge of obstructing justice to any driver suspected of impairment who refuses a blood draw.

Does this mean you have to practice total sobriety going forward? No, but should you imbibe, do so at home or arrange a designated driver to provide transportation if you choose to venture out.

We wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and one way to ensure it is to not drink and drive.

(KWQC) - So what steps can you take ahead of time to ensure safety to yourself and those around you? Call a cab, an Uber, a friend or a Lyft.

If you plan on going out with your friends, or with family, do not hesitate to call a loved one for a ride if you've had a drink. Family or friend unavailable? We have listed the information on how to download the Lyft and Uber app along with how to schedule a ride.

Uber: Never used Uber before? Uber offers a "How it works" section on the company's website. You can find more on how to schedule an Uber ride at this link.

*Pricing is based on duration, distance, traffic and demand.

Android users: Download app here.

iPhone users:Download app here.

Lyft: Never used Lyft before? Lyft offers a "How to request a ride" section on the company's website. You can find out more on how to schedule a ride with Lyft at this link.

Android users: Download app here.

iPhone users:Download app here.

Taxi services: Just by googling "Quad Cities tax service" multiple options came up. You can head over to This link for more options on taxi services in the QCA.