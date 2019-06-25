"Don't be a straggler"; deadline approaches for those in need of FEMA assistance

The deadline is approaching for those who are in need of FEMA or low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Monday, July 1, is the deadline for those in need of assistance.

- Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov

- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.

- Use FEMA's disaster app on your smartphone. If you haven't downloaded the app yet, you can go to www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

Information about how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or low-hearing may call 800-877-8339.