"Don't be distracted"; police issue warnings ahead of Trick-or-Treating

"Donut be like Chief Disterhoft, Stay safe while Trick-or-Treating," police with the Geneseo Police Department warned on their Facebook page.

Officials with the department are issuing out reminders ahead of this year's Trick-or-Treat.

* If you receive homemade treats, ask your parents before eating them.

* Carry a flashlight or wear reflective clothing. Ghosts are only cool if you can see them!

* Never go in a house or enter a car to get candy or treats. It could be haunted or worse.

* Don’t be distracted by a cell phone, you could walk into a spider web.

* Trick or Treating ends at 7:00 pm. Stop clowning around, Go home and divvy up your loot! …. Don't forget to pay your parent tax!

Trick-or-Treating in Geneseo will be on Oct. 31 from 4 - 7 p.m.