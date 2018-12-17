"Don't click the links", police warn of Netflix scam

Police in the city of Solon, Ohio are warning Netflix users after they have seen reports of a phishing scam.

Police say the latest phishing attempt targets Netflix users.

In a photo uploaded by the City of Solon, Ohio Police Department Government's Facebook page, the picture says "Please update your payment details" with Netflix's logo.

In the email, it goes on to say in part "We're having some trouble with your current billing information. We'll try again, but in the meantime, you may want to update your payment details."

Police with the Ohio department say the links could be a way to install malware onto your computer as the potential scammers use tactics that get the consumer to click on the links.

Police say to contact the source of the email by using a different method that you trust to make sure your accounts are maintained.

You can find other tips from Netflix at this link.