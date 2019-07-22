Don't sweat just to save fuel this summer

Don't sweat in your car this summer to save on fuel.

Did you know that hot weather can actually increase your fuel economy? So, if you want to save on fuel costs this summer -- role up the windows and turn on the A/C.

While running the air conditioning in your vehicle does increase fuel consumption, it's actually more efficient than driving with the windows down at highway speeds.

According to the EPA, that's because open windows increase the car's aerodynamic drag, making your car's engine work harder.

