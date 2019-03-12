Doughnut shop goes viral after son tweets out photo of empty grand opening

A little doughnut shop was shown a lot of love in Missouri City, Texas, after a post on social media touched hearts.

MGN/Pixaby

This tweet, showing Satharith By, the owner of Billy's Donuts, all alone at his grand opening was posted by the owner's son, Billy, on March 9.

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy's donuts (@BillysDonutsHTX) March 9, 2019

It soared to more than 300-thousand retweets and more than 700-thousand likes, prompting many who saw the tweet to want to stop by for a bite.

The next day, Billy's Donuts had lines out the door and sold out of doughnuts completely.

The owner's son says he and his dad get up at 2 a.m. to go to work and make the doughnuts.