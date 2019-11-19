Doobie Brothers reunite with Michael McDonald for 50th anniversary tour

The Doobie Brothers are getting back together with Michael McDonald in 2020 as the band marks half a century in the business.

“The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding,” the group said on Twitter Tuesday.

“Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years.”

The Doobie Brothers won their two Grammy Awards in the late 1970s when McDonald was a member.

The band is No. 112 on the Billboard chart for Top 125 artists of all time.

McDonald went onto to a successful solo career after leaving the band, winning five Grammy Awards

The tour starts June 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and wraps up Oct. 10 in Houston.

