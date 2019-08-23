Door Dash changing tipping policy after criticism

'Door Dash' is making changes to its controversial tipping policy.

Door Dash is changing its tipping policy. (MGN/Door Dash)

The delivery company was criticized for putting customers' tips toward covering the base pay of drivers.

Door Dash's CEO said Thursday the company is going to increase the minimum base pay for delivery workers, and all tips will be added on top of that. Customers will also have the option to leave tips both before and after a delivery is made.

The changes are expected to roll out next month.

