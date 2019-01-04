Dow closes 784 points higher on strong jobs report

Investors liked what they heard from the U.S. Labor Department and Fed Chief Jerome Powell Friday.

The Dow surged 746 points, better than 3 percent.

The S & P closed 84 points higher and the NASDAQ closed up 275

That comes from a surprisingly strong jobs report released Friday showing the economy added 312,000 new jobs. Economists were expecting just 177,000.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged a patient approach toward monetary policy in 2019 at the American Economic Association's annual meeting in Atlanta. Powell stressed that the Fed will be closely watching economic performance this year and will adjust its outlook, should U.S. growth slow unexpectedly.

The Fed's stance on rates has come under intense scrutiny in recent months amid a continued sell-off in the U.S. stock markets.

