Downbursts Cause Wind Damage In NW Illinois

Severe weather rolled through parts of the QCA yesterday resulting in several wind damage reports. These were a result of downbursts (or microbursts). These occur when dry air infiltrates the mid level of a storm and evaporates the moisture in it. This in turn, cools the air which becomes more dense the warmer more moist air around it and it starts to descend at a rapid pace. Once it reaches the surfaces it fans out in all directions and can reach speed to near 80 mph. Yesterday was an ideal setup for downbursts and caused gusty winds in many locations.