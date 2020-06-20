Downtown Davenport Partnership hosts Father’s Day drive-thru event

The Downtown Davenport Partnership hosted a Father’s Day edition of their drive-thru event Saturday afternoon. Dozens of businesses in Downtown Davenport participated in the event. All of the businesses offered Father’s Day gift specials, online discounts, and sidewalk sales.

Bill Harris, the manager of Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, said they’re glad to be a part of the event and have felt the community support.

“It went pretty good. A lot of people came. There’s a lot of support from the community here. It’s a great place, Davenport,” Harris said “We’re just happy they’re letting us be open. It's been a long, I don’t even know how long it was, 3 months. It has been kinda crazy and hopefully, it comes back and people can have a normal summer”

Now that many businesses downtown have reopened, this event gave people the chance to go inside, shop outside, or pick up curbside. For more information about events in Downtown Davenport, click here.

