Downtown Davenport Post Office shortens hours as precautionary flood measure

The downtown Davenport Post Office is announcing temporary hours as a precautionary measure with the projected flood forecast.

Officials with the post office say they are doing this to ensure they continue to provide service to its customers while keeping the safety of those customers and employees at the forefront.

Effective Friday, May 31, the Davenport Post Office will temporarily change its hours to:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Officials are asking that customers refrain from using the front entrance before 10 a.m. to allow drivers and carrier to unload and load mail with the closure of the rear lot.

Retail services are available prior to 10 a.m. at the Davepnort Northwest Station located at 4018 Marquette Street with full hours of 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday.

"If the main Davenport Post Office experiences water intrusion, alternate plans are in place to ensure we provide uninterrupted service. A notification outlining our contingency plan will be sent immediately should that event occur.

The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this unfortunate weather event.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations"