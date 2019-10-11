Downtown Davenport businesses hold join ribbon-cutting ceremonies after moving locations

On Friday two downtown Davenport businesses will hold a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony.

On Friday two downtown Davenport businesses will hold a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony. Newly opened Theo and Co. is a contemporary men's boutique on 2nd Street and Crafted QC, also on 2nd Street, has moved locations. (KWQC)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 4 p.m. on Friday with a reception until 6 p.m.