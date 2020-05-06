Downtown Davenport businesses react to Bix 7 announcement

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 draws huge crowds to Downtown Davenport every year.

Downtown Davenport businesses respond to Bix 7 going virtual this July. (KWQC)

However, this year organizers announced its race will be held virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

This marks another big hit on downtown Davenport businesses already struggling after the flood and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV6 spoke to restaurants in Downtown Davenport after they heard about the Bix going virtual.

Instead you might see an empty downtown where businesses like Boozies rely on the race every year for extra cash flow.

“It helps support local business,” said Boozies Owner Moncia McKowen. “It’s a lot of extra activity and people.”

McKowen said her restaurant is typically backed up with orders on Bix Day.

“We know that over 60% of the people that participate in the Bix every year are coming beyond a 50 mile radius,” said Dave Herrell, Visit Quad Cities President and CEO.

Herrell supports the tough decision to make the Bix virtual this year.

“Certainly disappointed for our small businesses,” he said.

One of those businesses includes the Half Nelson, which opened right after the Flood of ‘19.

“I’m not really surprised that it didn’t happen this year but it’s still unfortunate,” The Half Nelson Owner Matthew Osborn said. “It’s another setback for downtown momentum.”

Osborn had a rough start to opening his business. It’s customers like his own that help keep local businesses standing.

“I think anybody no matter what sector they're in --- unless they make masks and gloves --- is a little skittish this year,” Osborn said. “But I’m confident in our ability to adapt.”

Restaurants are now doing carry-out and curbside pickup to adapt to COVID-19. Meanwhile, events like Bix 7 are choosing to go virtual.

“It’s something that touches Quad Citians in a lot of ways, not only the economics of it, the business impact, and the tourism but it’s part of our soul,” Herrell said. “It’s something we look forward to every year.”