Downtown Davenport businesses reopen after fighting flood for weeks

After fighting the flood for weeks, two Downtown Davenport businesses are back open for business.

Bud's Skyline Riverview Restaurant reopened Friday, and people seemed eager to take advantage.

Bud's co-owner hopes the river will cooperate.

"She is behaving herself right now, so that's great. We are elated and we are excited to be back," Audie Canfield said.

Bootleg Hill Honey Meads also reopened in Downtown Davenport at noon on Friday. The Meadery, located on E. 2nd St., was fully surrounded by water after the flood barriers broke on April 30.

"We've been thorugh hell, but we're excited to be back," owner Rick Harris said.

After the barriers broke, the meadery received help from friends and strangers alike. Quad Cities businesses, including Armored Gardens, Radicle Effects and Me & Billy included Bootleg Hill meads on tap as a show of support.

"We were able to be proactive, instead of reactive, about the floods," Harris said.

The taproom, which sits above street level, was affected by several inches of water, but has since been fully cleaned and professionally mitigated. The interior has also been restored to its original glory.