Downtown Davenport farmers market honors flood fight victims

A farmer’s market honored people who helped fight the Flood of ‘19 in Downtown Davenport on Sunday.

The Freight House Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week.

The market thought they should also celebrate the people who helped get Downtown Davenport back up and running again.

Those who work at the market said they want to recognize the Davenport employees because they worked tirelessly to get the market up and running again after this year's flood.

“The public works department and fire department worked so tirelessly to clean this space up for us,” said Lorrie Beaman, Freight House Market Director.

She said they knew how important it was for the 250 growers and makers to be able to sell their products at the market again.

The market brought in a petting zoo, a band, ice cream truck, and handed out pulled pork lunches for the community.

“No matter what they enjoy we hope we have it covered today,” said Beaman.

The Freight House Farmers Market will continue to celebrate National Farmers Market Week through Saturday, August 10th.

Beaman said shopping at your local farmer's markets is one way you can help boost your community's economy.

