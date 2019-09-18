Downtown Davenport looking into new development plan

The Davenport City Council is looking into a new development plan on 2nd Street.

The Community Development Committee is proposing a new-five story building to be built on the open green space adjacent to the RiverCenter.

On the first floor, there would be room for retail and commercial space. The additional top four floors would room 60 units of residential space.

Rita Rawson, the city council’s fifth ward, said the apartment units would be designed to be small and affordable.

“It’s niche marketing piece with micro units that we currently don’t have,” said Rawson. “It’s smaller units, which in effect would have lower rent, more availability for people, plus additional development downtown is always a good thing.”

The Downtown Davenport Partnership said the proposed building is an example of buyers still being interested in owning spaces near the riverfront despite this year’s flooding.

“The exciting thing is that this would add a lot of small retail spaces,” said Kyle Carter, the partnership’s executive director. “They’d be smaller and affordable spaces too. So young entrepreneurial businesses would have a place they could get their feet wet and start at a price they can afford.”

The council looked at the plan for the first time at its meeting on Wednesday.

TV6 will share an update if the city decides to go forward with the proposed building.