Downtown Moline restaurant says I-74 traffic is hurting its business

A downtown Moline restaurant said the construction for the new I-74 bridge is hurting its business.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is located right along River Drive in downtown Moline, which is where many people heading back to Iowa wait in traffic during rush hour.

Jack Viviani, Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Managing Partner, said he thinks that’s what has deterred people from eating at his restaurant.

“I think people have a tendency to not want to travel to this side from the Iowa side because they don’t want the time factor,” Viviani said.

Viviani said the restaurant been losing business ever since construction started for the new I-74 bridge.

“It hasn’t been horrible by any means but you can definitely see there is a difference,” he said.

However, Viviani says he is hopeful now that part of I-74 has reopened. It allows more people to avoid the traffic in downtown Moline.

“I’ve actually tried it out myself and it works very well,” he said. “I definitely think it’s going to help. When it’s all finished its really going to help.”

Viviani said traffic is at its worst between 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Moline.