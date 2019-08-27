Downtowns collaborating throughout the Quad Cities

Downtowns throughout the Quad Cities are collaborating, hoping to bring and keep more businesses in the area.

Downtowns across the Quad Cities working to bring more to the area.

Bettendorf just recently created their own downtown organization to help brand themselves and hopefully attract more businesses.

"It's through collaborations and working together that we make these visions a reality," said Greg Aguilar, Director of Q2030 regional action plan.

7 downtowns, working together to bring more to the Quad Cities. Aguilar explains that by, "sharing resources and better promoting our downtowns, we can see this great wave of downtown development that's already started but see it shared throughout the region."

"East Moline is all about festivals and family, community gatherings. The Hispanic heritage parade showing their Mexican heritage. Downtown Bettendorf is organizing itself to organize a partnership and organization that actually now exists! That came from people rolling up our sleeves to work and collaborate to create a downtown vibe. Downtown Davenport has community leaders and businesses coming together to help downtown thrive. And Rock Island has always been a leader with their district and the arts center. So, every single downtown in our region is doing something to grow," said Aguilar.

By doing this, they're hoping more people will come and stay in the Quad Cities.

"It's important to us because it puts us on a new category and level. Because when site selectors are looking at a community of half a million or larger, it gives us different ideas as well," explained Aguilar.

Those here, love that idea, "if they can attract more businesses in Bettendorf. We'd like to attract more to work here!" said Lisa Alter, Bettendorf resident.

Some of Bettendorf's goals include creating better walkability throughout the downtown, bring more businesses in, and helping direct traffic toward those businesses.

Moline is also working on changes - like improving the 4 mile stretch of Avenue of the Cities, making safer access to schools and businesses, and updating infrastructure and public transportation.

