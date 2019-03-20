Dozen former QCA clergy accused of sex abuse in new report

A report issued Wednesday contains the names of at least a dozen former Quad City Area clergy members who the report says have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.

“Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Dioceses in Illinois” was compiled by the law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates, which says the report “contains the names of clerics, religious employees and seminarians associated with Catholic Dioceses in the State of Illinois, including those who were assigned within or working in Illinois, who have been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.”

At least a dozen of the clergy listed in the 185-page report, which contains 395 names in all, were assigned at some point in their careers to a location in the Quad Cities Area.

Clergy with a past connection to the Quad City Area, which is part of the Diocese of Peoria, appear on pages 96 to 105 of the report, which may be viewed in its entirety by clicking here.

Late Wednesday the Diocese of Peoria released a response to the Anderson report which may be viewed here.