Dozens Run In Red Dresses For Charity

Dozens of people braved chilly temperatures for charity this afternoon.

Around 100 people went to Davenport's Red Dress Run today. Everyone wore red dresses and ran around the Quad Cities.

The Red Dress Dun was inspired by a woman who was visiting a friend's running group and was told to "stay in the truck," but instead, she ran with them in a red dress and heels. The story inspired a charity run.

"We're a community, we just run a lot during the year. This is our big one that we run a lot and donate towards charity and give back to the community. it's great that we do it and look fabulous while we do it!" said Jacob Vandeheede, who has been running with this group for five years.

The money made went to Friendly House, a local non profit that responds to the needs of children, families and senior through affordable services.