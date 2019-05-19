Dozens arrested in massive Connecticut drug bust

Police in Waterbury, Connecticut arrested dozens of people in an undercover operation that began Friday.

"Operation Raw Deal" is in response to the number of heroin overdoses in the city.

Police have arrested 41 suspects.

They're still after 11 more.

Police say this is not just about making arrests, but about saving lives.

Lt. David Silverio of the Waterbury Police Department says there’s been 24 deaths and 99 overdoses this year alone.

In the Operation, police seized eight ounces of raw heroin, thousands of bags of packaged heroin, two cars, 15-thousand dollars in cash, two handguns with bullets, and a rifle.

Police say anyone who spots the remaining suspects should not approach them, but to call police immediately.

