Dozens of Rock Island businesses receive COVID-19 emergency grant funding

Dozens of businesses in Rock Island have received COVID-19 Emergency Grant funding. In an announcement released on Friday, officials said 48 businesses received $98,975 in funding.

"Three weeks after launching its emergency response to help Rock Island businesses, the City of Rock Island and the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI) has granted nearly $100,000 to 48 businesses in emergency relief," officials said in the release. "The emergency grant program was launched on March 28th, one week after the shelter in place order was issued by Gov. Pritzker. The grant is meant to provide some emergency relief to those impacted by COVID-19 by offering small businesses with 10 or less employees a grant up to $2,500 to help with rent, utilities, loss of inventory, and payroll. This is grant funding that businesses will not be required to pay back."

In a matter of weeks, staff reviewed over 115 applications and to date, officials say nearly $100,000 was awarded to the 48 businesses selected.

"Grant funding was made possible through public and private sources- the largest pool being to the City of Rock Island through federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) sources totaling $250,000," officials said. "The DARI was able to provide a small pool of resources totaling $36,800 derived from the private business community. More than 70 grant applications remain in grant review, based on required federal documentation to issue a grant award. Restricted resources were passed on to DARI for those that do not qualify for federal funding."

“We have a strong and resilient business community in Rock Island. We recognize that this is the most uncertain time they have ever encountered, and wanted to provide some emergency help as one way to aid them," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "We know it will not be enough to cover everything, but hope that this provides enough relief to get our businesses to the next day, or until other resources become available. The staff at the City and DARI have been working tirelessly to get these dollars out the door, and I am thankful that we have a strong team to support our businesses during this time."

The City and DARI are currently working to develop a community resource platform to further assist businesses of all sizes decipher any and all available COVID-19 resources.

“DARI is proud to be able to provide support to these businesses impacted by COVID-19. As a member-based business organization, we know firsthand how the pandemic has negatively affected the business community. We are working hard together with the City of Rock Island to establish a centralized resource database to help streamline available resources to further assist our business community,” says AJ Loss, Board Chair for DARI.

For more information on the grant program, please visit this website.

Applications continue to be accepted for the City’s restricted grant pool. Some restrictions apply and documentation must be provided in order to have a complete application for review.