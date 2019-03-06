Dozens rally on WIU's Macomb campus in protest of job cuts

Togetherness.

That was the theme of a rally on Western Illinois University’s Macomb campus Wednesday afternoon. Between 100 and 200 people gathered together chanting and cheering a series of lines hoping to send a message to the University’s administration.

"What they are doing is detrimental to myself and all the community around here,” WIU Senior Rebecca McCollum said.

McCollum has two majors and two minors. She worries the recently announced news that 132 jobs were being cut will leave all the work she has done useless.

"My fear is that my degree is going to be worth nothing,” she said.

The university announced the cuts last week citing a declining enrollment, but this is not the first time the school has cut jobs.

"This has been going on for a very long time,” sociology professor Oswald Warner said. “It is time to put a stop to it."

Warner remembers the 110 jobs that the university cut in 2016. The school said then state funding shortfalls and declining enrollment were behind them. Of the 132 jobs being cut, 29 are facility. Professor Warner said he does not know if his job is one of them.

"The level of uncertainty is very high,” Oswald said. “No one knows when you, or I, or anyone will be on the list. "We are all in this together so if someone's job is threatened, you feel as if your job is threatened as well."

It is that togetherness that brought the crowd out. They fear the 132 cuts now will only make things worse in the future.

“They need to hold on until things change,” McCollum said. “The students are not going to come if there are no classes to take because there are no professors to give them."

State lawmakers have also taken notice of the cuts. Rep. Norine Hammond has urged Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to appoint a full board of trustees for WIU and to release emergency funds to assist the university. Gov. Pritzker has allotted an additional $55-million in his budget for higher education operation funds.

