Dozens still without power in downtown Davenport

As of noon Wednesday, MidAmerican Energy officials say about 70 customers are still without power in downtown Davenport.

"As of noon Wednesday, approximately 30 natural gas customers and 40 electric customers are without service in downtown Davenport," officials said in a release. "And MidAmerican Energy is communicating with affected customers."

Officials said those with electric service will not get it restored until an electrical inspection is completed. For the customers with natural gas, officials will return to the property once the customer requests it. This is to ensure the safety of the customer and to make sure it's safe to turn it back on. Once they have inspected the customer's line they will relight the appliances if it's safe to do so.

MidAmerican Energy customers can contact the company day or night at 888-427-5632. If there is an electric emergency, call them at 800-799-4443. If there’s a gas emergency, call them at 800-595-5325.

People should stay out of flood waters, particularly in basements. Because of the possibility of an electrical hazard, assume the area is energized. If you smell natural gas, call MidAmerican Energy immediately.

