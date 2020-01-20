Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations held in the Quad Cities

Across the Quad Cities, people celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The country has recognized this holiday since 1983. President Ronald Reagan declared the third Monday of January as a day to remember the civil rights leader.

King was assassinated in April of 1968 in Memphis.

Hundreds gathered to remember Dr. King at the center that bears his name in Rock Island on Monday morning.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms kicked off the annual event. Afterwards, scholarship recipients were named, and the "I Have a Dream" Award was presented to a Rock Island citizen for community service.

"Every year, we give out the "I Have a Dream" Award, which recognizes individuals in our community that are living up to his legacy, and every year, we are just awed and inspired by their accomplishments. So it's important for our community to be able to recognize that there are reasons we can be proud of ourselves, but there is also a higher standard we can aspire to," Jerry Jones, executive director of the Martin Luther King Center, said.

In Davenport, people celebrated Dr. King's life and legacy with a program at St. Ambrose University.

The university, along with P.U.N.C.H. and Friends of MLK held the celebration at the Rogalski Center on campus.

The event, which is part of the university's Civil Rights Week, kicked off with opening remarks from new Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, followed by a keynote address and a rock painting activity.