If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, you're not alone!

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be airing on TV6 Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.