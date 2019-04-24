Dress code implemented at high school in Texas for parents

A dress code policy aimed at parents is in place at a Houston high school.

James Madison High School's now official parent dress code comes after Joselyn Lewis says she was turned away while trying to register her daughter at the school earlier this month.

Lewis, seen above, was wearing what she says is the same outfit she wore to the school on April 8th.

Reporting an administrator told her that her attire was not allowed, citing her dress length and head scarf, refusing Lewis admission to the school.

Lewis says she asked to see the dress code but one could not be found.

The next day the school's principal sent a letter home to parents outlining the code for adults, specifying in part, headwear and the length and types of dresses and shorts.

Also stating in part, "we must have high standards."

James Madison High School is part of the Houston Independent School District, which declined to comment on the parent dress code.