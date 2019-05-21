Dress for Success Quad Cities reopens at temporary location

Dress for Success Quad Cities aims to empower women and break the cycle of poverty. The organization is part of a global movement which provides clothing, and career development tools to women, helping her achieve economic independence and personal confidence.

Dress for Success Quad Cities believes that everyone woman has the right to realize her full potential. They believe with proper education and training this is possible.

According to officials at Dress for Success, " Poverty often affects women the most, and its effects on them and their families can be long-lasting. Therefore, addressing women’s needs is central to improving the quality of life for not only that woman but also her family, future generations and her community. In fact, recognizing the significant role of women in economic development is the smart thing to do, as well as being socially and morally right.".

The program works with a network of affiliates who refer additional women to the program, volunteers, and companies to help with the clothing process all to make a deep impact on the lives of women they serve.

In 2010 Regina Haddock, of Davenport founded Dress for Success Quad Cities. Haddock continues to serve as the Executive Director.

Haddock sat down with KWQC's David Bohlman to talk about how they have arrived at their current location.

The Organizations story beings at the old Union Arcade building in Davenport. Less than a year into their lease, the building was sold to be turned into apartments, so the building owner canceled their lease and Dress for Success needed to find a new home.

Soon after Dress for Success found the location on 2nd Street in Davenport which was their home for many years. At this location, Dress for Success utilized the organization's funds to fix up the building which was run down.

In April of 2019 when the Flood of '19 happened. The building, like many downtown, was devastated by the flood waters. Haddock tells TV6 the basement was filled to the top and there was water on the main level which ruined much of the organization's inventory which is used to help serve the women of the Quad Cities community.

Flood restoration crews explained to the building owner how much it would cost to fix up the building. The building owners decided it best to sell the building and cancel the lease for Dress for Success.

This was the second time, Dress for Success Quad Cities, lost their home.

The Heart of America Group called Haddock and said they have a location they would like to donate temporarily to the Dress for Success team. Dress for Success accepted the offer so they could resume operations and moved into the location of 4201 Elmore Ave, Davenport, the former Beauty Brands location.

Haddock says they are grateful for this temporary space, however, they realize the reality that they need to find a permanent space. In order to find a permanent space the non-profit needs to raise funds.

