Dress giveaway stems from organizer’s personal experiences

A dress giveaway at the Davenport Public Library had people lining up well before the opening, excited to grab a few dresses for their school's upcoming dances. The woman behind the idea says a dress for prom shouldn't be something a high schooler has to worry about.

“I'm honestly surprised that so many were given, I have totes and totes full of dresses,” said Davenport Public Library dress giveaway organizer, Stephanie Spraggon.

The Davenport Public Library had been taking donations for months for this Saturday’s dress giveaway.

“Having this dress swap is another way for us to show our patrons that we are more than just books,” said Spraggon.

The organizer says it all stems from her own experiences.

“When I was in high school dances were my favorite part,” said Spraggon. “If you're going to buy a brand new dress they can range anywhere from 100 to 600 dollars. For most people, that money is not something you can spend twice a year on a dress, here is a good way for people to clean out their closets and give to a good cause.”

Spraggon started the giveaway after she herself realized she had too many dresses that weren't getting put to good use.

“This started because I was cleaning out my own closet and I had a lot of ball gowns that I was never going to wear again,” she said. “So I contacted all of the local high schools to see if there was a need and they said that there was.”

She's proud the library can be a resource for something so personal to herself.

“Dresses should not be a barrier to a dance, money should not be a barrier to being able to enjoy anything,” said Spraggon. “And libraries are all about breaking down barriers.”

The dresses left over from the giveaway will be taken by the Night to Shine organization and by local schools for their clothing closets.