Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores

Women’s fashion retailer Dressbarn is closing all of its stores, according to a USA Today report.

Ascena Retail Group, which owns Dressbarn, announced Monday that Dressbarn “plans to commence a wind-down of its retail operations, including the eventual closure of its approximately 650 stores.”

Ascena said Dressbarn “has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment.”

Dressbarn has a location in Davenport in the North Ridge Shopping Center at 4018 East 53rd Street.

The chain has been around for more than 50 years but has lately struggled to compete with trendy fashion retailers like H&M and off-price chains like TJ Maxx.