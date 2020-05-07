Drive-thru event to be held this weekend in Davenport to support local businesses

Officials with the Downtown Davenport Partnership announced the support for area businesses with a local shopping-drive thru event this weekend.

The drive-thru event will feature specials at multiple downtown Davenport businesses. The event will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9 and go until 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Shoppers are encouraged to place orders at businesses in advance of the event in order to be able to pick-up curbside or via drive-thru while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, officials say the event will feature curbside concerts presented by the River Music Experience. This will be throughout the downtown area.

There will also be a local food drive organized by One Eighty at Union State on Harrison Street.

For a complete list of participating vendors and their specials, visit Downtown Davenport Partnership online at this link.