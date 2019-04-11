Driver airlifted after single-vehicle crash in McDonough County

A driver has been airlifted after a single-vehicle crash in McDonough County.

Officials say it happened on Wednesday, April 10 just after 3 p.m. Crews were called to the 19000 block of East 2000th Street in McDonough County for the crash.

Upon arrival, officials say the driver, 57-year-old Tony Sikes, of Avon, was heading northbound in a Sterling Concrete truck when he veered off the right side of the road.

In an attempt to correct the vehicle, Sikes' vehicle rolled onto its passenger side. Sikes was extricated from the vehicle and then was airlifted to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say no seatbelt was used at the time of the crash.

McDonough County Sheriff's Office, Lifeguard Ambulance, Air Evac Macomb, Bushnell PD and Bushnell Fire Department helped assist in the crash.