Driver crashes into building in Davenport; police find no one inside of vehicle

No injuries have been reported after a driver crashed into a building early Friday morning in Davenport.

Police say on Friday, shortly after 4:30 a.m., they were notified of a vehicle that had gone into a building. This happened in the 7200 block of Hillandale Road.

Upon arrival, police say they found no one inside of the white Lincoln MKZ. Officials say the driver was traveling west on 72nd Street, left the roadway, hit a utility pole and then hit the building. The vehicle and building were both damaged during the accident.

No injuries were reported on scene. Officers are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".